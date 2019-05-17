Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor Danielle WEIGHTMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEIGHTMAN, Elinor Danielle Went home to the father on May 10th, 2019. Born December 20th, 1920 She is survived by her husband Charles Weightman, brother Charlie Brown, daughters Linda Morgan and Millie Weld, three grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and extended family, all of whom loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her sons Ronald Morgan, Paul Morgan, and brothers Albert and Frank. After retiring from teaching music, Ellie's passions turned to raising and showing miniature horses, oil painting, gardening, and especially helping others. Her faith was strong up until the end and we look forward to seeing that smile when we join her. A funeral mass for Elinor will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA 99006. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home

