WEIGHTMAN, Elinor Danielle Went home to the father on May 10th, 2019. Born December 20th, 1920 She is survived by her husband Charles Weightman, brother Charlie Brown, daughters Linda Morgan and Millie Weld, three grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and extended family, all of whom loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her sons Ronald Morgan, Paul Morgan, and brothers Albert and Frank. After retiring from teaching music, Ellie's passions turned to raising and showing miniature horses, oil painting, gardening, and especially helping others. Her faith was strong up until the end and we look forward to seeing that smile when we join her. A funeral mass for Elinor will be held at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Mary Presentation Catholic Church, 602 E. 6th St., Deer Park, WA 99006. Deer Park's Lauer Funeral Home
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 17 to May 19, 2019