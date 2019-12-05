Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elisa Lynn Howes FAOUTAS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Limitless Spokane 1611 S. Geiger Blvd. Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

FAOUTAS, Elisa Lynn Howes FAOUTAS, Elisa Lynn Howes (Age 54) May 6, 1965 - November 30, 2019 Elisa passed away suddenly last Saturday after suffering from a brain aneurysm. She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Howes, brother Robert Howes, sister-in-law Michele Howes, and niece Keoka Howes. She is survived by her husband Kenneth Faoutas, daughters Tammy Petro and Willisha Barber, son Joshua Barber, four grandchildren, father and stepmother Morgan and Gayle Howes, brother Kent Howes, brother Jonathan Howes, and two nieces. Born and raised in the Spokane area, she attended both Cheney Middle and Cheney High School, then transferred to Windsor Baptist Church's private school toward the end of her high school years. Though she struggled with mental illness and addiction for a great portion of her life, her family and friends will remember her for her kind giving spirit, her fun/spontaneous personality, and her love for animals. Her horses were her favorite, but she was also known to bring home stray animals of every kind throughout her childhood and teen years. As an adult, that desire to help others advanced to taking in children in need of a caring/loving environment. One time, she took in four neighborhood kids for a couple of weeks after finding out their own mother had abandoned them (the youngest was only a baby, and we did not know this family). She was caring and loving when she was sober. She was open and honest about her feelings, and would never hesitate to speak her mind. She was finally doing better in life the past few years, but the damage to her physical body had already been done. She will be deeply missed, but we are grateful that she is no longer in any kind of pain. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, December 7th, 2pm at Limitless Spokane, 1611 S. Geiger Blvd., Spokane, WA 99224.

