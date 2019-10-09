Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Dan MATHWIG. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM LDS Church Billings , MT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MATHWIG, Elizabeth Dan (Age 88) July 8, 1931 - September 17, 2019 Elizabeth Dan Mathwig passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Billings, Montana at the age of 88. Elizabeth was born July 8, 1931 in Kellogg, Idaho to Steve and Sonia Dan. She has one sister, Lenore Oldershaw, who preceded in her death November 2018. She is survived by her children Jeanne Alexander Midway, Utah, Steve Mathwig Santaquin, Utah, Warren Mathwig Las Vegas, Nevada, Cheryl Wells, Spokane, Washington, and Greg Mathwig Angel Fire, New Mexico. She has 17 wonderful grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth attended Adam Elementary School and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1949 in Spokane, Washington. She married Warren J. Mathwig who preceded her in death four years ago. Elizabeth was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Serving in many positions of responsibility. She and her family served a mission in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1967. After raising her children Elizabeth became a realtor in the Spokane. She worked at James S. Black and John L. Scott and received many awards for her outstanding sales. She loved her family, friends, her Heavenly Father, her home, holidays, cooking for her family, her cat, and life itself. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Church in Billings, Montana on October 18, 2019. Burial will be at the Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. Our family would like to thank the staff of Tender Nest for the loving care they gave our mother the last three months of her life. We would also like to thank the Rob Binger family, Mom's next door neighbors, who, for 30 years, gave so much service to her. Families are forever, so we know we will see Mom soon.

MATHWIG, Elizabeth Dan (Age 88) July 8, 1931 - September 17, 2019 Elizabeth Dan Mathwig passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Tender Nest Assisted Living in Billings, Montana at the age of 88. Elizabeth was born July 8, 1931 in Kellogg, Idaho to Steve and Sonia Dan. She has one sister, Lenore Oldershaw, who preceded in her death November 2018. She is survived by her children Jeanne Alexander Midway, Utah, Steve Mathwig Santaquin, Utah, Warren Mathwig Las Vegas, Nevada, Cheryl Wells, Spokane, Washington, and Greg Mathwig Angel Fire, New Mexico. She has 17 wonderful grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Elizabeth attended Adam Elementary School and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1949 in Spokane, Washington. She married Warren J. Mathwig who preceded her in death four years ago. Elizabeth was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Serving in many positions of responsibility. She and her family served a mission in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1967. After raising her children Elizabeth became a realtor in the Spokane. She worked at James S. Black and John L. Scott and received many awards for her outstanding sales. She loved her family, friends, her Heavenly Father, her home, holidays, cooking for her family, her cat, and life itself. Her memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the LDS Church in Billings, Montana on October 18, 2019. Burial will be at the Yellowstone National Veterans Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. Our family would like to thank the staff of Tender Nest for the loving care they gave our mother the last three months of her life. We would also like to thank the Rob Binger family, Mom's next door neighbors, who, for 30 years, gave so much service to her. Families are forever, so we know we will see Mom soon. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close