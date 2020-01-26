Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Elane NELSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Memory of Elizabeth Elane Nelson (Age 101) November 25, 1917 - October 13, 2019 Elizabeth Elane Nelson passed from this earth to be with her mother on October 13th, 2019. She was one hundred and one. Elane was born on November the 25th, 1917 in Sprague, Washington, the sixth child of Ida Gray and John Nelson. Her sisters Goldie Strauss and Mary Lehman and brothers Sidney, William and Donald Nelson preceded her in death. Elane completed school at Sprague High School and went on to college in the then State Normal School at Cheney (now Eastern Washington University). Elane moved to Seattle in 1942 after completing college, where her brothers William and Donald had moved to. She took a job with the Boeing Aircraft Company just as World War II was imminent. She managed blueprint staff for the B17 bomber and continued to work with the blueprint department through the rest of her 30 year career with Boeing. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, rising to the level of Grand Matron. Elane enjoyed traveling with her many friends for much of her life, including riding a camel. Elane was active in the First United Methodist Church in Seattle for most of her life there. Her deceased brothers and sisters Goldie Strauss and children, Eugene and Patricia Strauss; Mary Lehman and children, Betty, Vivian and Jack Lehman, and her surviving grand and great-grandchildren; Donald Nelson and surviving children, David, Douglas and Dennis and grandchildren and deceased brothers Sidney Nelson and William Nelson.

