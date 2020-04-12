Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (DesChamps, Nebergall) EVANS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EVANS, Elizabeth (DesChamps, Nebergall) (Age 80) February 1, 1940 - March 28, 2020 With both sorrow and joy we reflect on the passing of Elizabeth (DesChamps Nebergall) Evans. After several years of declining health, Liz passed peacefully on March 28, 2020, surrounded by family. A woman of faith, she is finally with Jesus where she'd longed to be. Born to Wallace and Alta Evans, Alma Elizabeth Evans entered the world in Longview, WA on February 1, 1940. Very near the Pacific, this likely began her lifelong love of the ocean. Her family eventually moved to Eugene, OR where she attended Eugene High School. Soon after graduation, her family moved to Spokane, WA where she met and married Douglas DesChamps. Married 27 years, they were blessed with five children who were raised rurally near Cheney, WA. When their marriage ended, she eventually remarried and legally changed her first name to Elizabeth. She and Robert Nebergall shared many years together in both Colbert and Deer Park, WA before divorcing. We were blessed to add his children and their families to ours. Liz was a hard worker and a welcoming hostess. While still raising her children, Liz trained as an LPN and worked at Eastern State Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital, and in a private office. Her experience with a terminally ill son who dealt with blindness, as well as an adopted son who was paraplegic, made her an early champion for handicap accessibility provisions in Washington State in the 70s. And wherever she lived, her home was a place for both family and friends to gather for delicious meals, conversation, or celebration, as well as a place for a tired soul to find retreat and a place of quiet. She was a classy lady with an eye for beauty, whether it be adorning her home, taking photos, or tending her flower gardens. How she loved her flowers! Her deep Christian faith was a hallmark of her life here and her hope for eternal life. If she knew you, she prayed for you. Elizabeth was the oldest of five children: Sally (Randy) Simpson, Michael (Sue) Evans, Susan (Michael) Moore, and Becky (Jim) Boden. She also leaves the legacy of her own children, Ty (Bernadette) DesChamps, Rona (Jim) Sheeran, Michelle Erdem, and Tom DesChamps, as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grands: Garrett (Kristin) Sheeran (Clark and Dot), Trent (Marcellina) DesChamps, Chase (Solemar) Sheeran (Jo), Jillian (Jacob) Bragg (Cadence, Desmond, and Weston), Monica (Danny) Porter (Ellena, Charlie, Bennett, and Vivienne), Kelly Sheeran, Isabella Erdem, and Jamal Erdem. Close friend, Lin DesChamps, and friends from throughout her lifetime, her numerous nieces and nephews, as well as her stepchildren and their families remained dear to her heart. Liz was preceded in death by her son, Todd DesChamps, her parents, Wallace and Alta Evans, and her sister, Susan Moore. Elizabeth is interred at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA. The family will gather for a private celebration of life at a later time.

