HUMPHREYS, Elizabeth Lourie (Age 89) Our beautiful, beloved Elizabeth passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Scotland on September 4th, 1929, the second child of Samuel and Margaret Hay, and little sister to John Hay. Elizabeth grew up in Scotland, attended Auchincruive College, and eventually was swept away by a handsome American pilot, Kenneth Humphreys, who became her husband of 58 years until his death in 2014. Elizabeth, known as Liz to her American friends, relished her role as an Air Force Officer's wife moving overseas and across the USA with her husband. Another great joy was her three children, Laurie, Julie, and Lynn and she felt fortunate to stay home and raise them. Elizabeth loved being involved in her children's lives; teaching them to sew, chaperoning church retreats, baking cookies for fundraisers, and attending PTA meetings. She loved children in general and was blessed with five granddaughters, and six great-grandchildren. Elizabeth poured the same energy into caring for and playing with her granddaughters as she did with her daughters. It was always a party when you went to Gran Gran's house! And there was always an animal or two. Both Elizabeth and Kenneth loved animals, particularly dogs, and they took in more than one stray. Elizabeth proudly named them after Scottish clans and British Royalty! Elizabeth had the gift of hospitality and used it to bless many. She was an outstanding cook and enjoyed gatherings with friends and family. She brightened every room with her signature red hair, her lovely Scottish accent, and her elegance and grace. Elizabeth brought an element of joy to everything she did. Ladies garden clubs, golf and bridge groups, were always more fun with Liz! Elizabeth was an excellent writer and passionate about writing. She wrote for a number of publications including Reader's Digest and various Air Force magazines, eventually becoming a regular writer for Spokane Magazine. She very much enjoyed covering travel, dining, and writing feature stories. Elizabeth had a strong faith in God and spent many years in bible study groups and assisted with Sunday and vacation bible schools. She and Kenneth were longtime members of both Whitworth and First Presbyterian Churches in Spokane. Our comfort is in knowing that our mom is now with her Savior and free from pain. We miss you Mom, Laurie Ditton, Julie Humphreys-Maurer and Lynn Humphreys-Clark. A graveside service will be held on July 31st at 11:15 am at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake where Elizabeth will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

