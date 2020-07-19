LYNCH, Elizabeth Devoe "Betty" Longtime Otis Orchards resident Elizabeth "Betty" Devoe Lynch died peacefully in Shoreline, Washington on June 24, 2020, at age 87, from complications of Alzheimer's disease and a broken hip. Her family is grateful that amid the pandemic they could visit her through her last days. Betty was born in Kaycee, Wyoming on April 25, 1933 to Roy and Eva Devoe, the fifth of seven children. The Devoes moved to Benewah County, Idaho when Betty was eight. She grew up along the St. Joe River and graduated from St. Maries High School in 1951, distinguishing herself as Class President and Salutatorian. She brought still more pride to her hometown by becoming "Miss Benewah 1953" and representing her county in the 1954 Miss Idaho pageant. Betty settled in Otis Orchards in 1972, where during her years as a stay-at-home wife and mother she also sold real estate, worked as a reflexologist, and was a Shaklee and Nature's Sunshine sales consultant. She spent most of her professional career as an administrative assistant in the Spokane Valley, including 30 years at Kaiser Aluminum. And she centered her life around her Christian faith. In her spare time she knitted and sewed, volunteered at church, and became the family genealogist and reunion organizer, regularly collecting relatives from every branch of her tree for picnics and potlucks over the years. Betty once exclaimed, "I don't think I've ever been bored a day in my life!" She reunited with high school sweetheart Bobby Gene Lynch and they married in 1988. In 1995 Betty retired from Kaiser to enjoy road trips with Bob across the West and Midwest, as well as accompany her son on tours of France and Italy, which were highlights of her life along with visiting with her grandchildren at every opportunity. Travel and family gave Betty ample material for her scrapbooking hobby, and she created beautiful albums for friends and family as well as for her own collection. She also took up playing the fiddle and regularly enjoyed walks, meals, and movies with friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; by Bob, whom she never stopped missing; and by all her siblings: brothers Charles, Lewie, James, Dorsey, and Franklin Devoe, and sister Ethel Devoe Gwin. Betty used her experience with loss to serve others as a GriefShare group leader in the Spokane Valley for years after Bob's death. She remained in Otis Orchards until June 2015, when she moved to assisted living in Shoreline where family could visit her regularly. She is survived by her son, Thomas Louis Fyock Brousseau; her daughter, Jennifer Louise Fyock Kinard; granddaughter Dylan Elizabeth Kinard; grandson Grayson Walker Kinard; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and other extended family, as well as treasured friends and neighbors from her life in the Spokane Valley. Betty brought laughter and warmth to everyone she encountered. She was much loved and will be deeply missed. The family is forever indebted to Betty's beloved friend Phyllis Jordan, with whom Betty shared a birthday, and who helped care for Betty during her last months in Otis Orchards and visited her in Shoreline as often as the six-hour drive was possible. Betty's ashes will be interred with Bob's at Pines Cemetery, 1402 Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. Due to current circumstances, no service is planned. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorial donations in Betty's name direct them to KSPS Public Television, in tribute to Betty's decades of support for public television. For Betty's complete obituary, see https://bartonfuneral.com/2020/07/13/elizabeth-betty-louise-devoe-lynch/