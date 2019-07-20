DAHLBERG, Elizabeth Mae (Grantier) Betty passed away on April 12, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Betty was born to Bert and Marion Grantier (Cox) on July 15, 1930 in Lewistown, Montana. She and her family relocated to East Farms, WA in 1958. Betty is survived by nine children: Elnora, James Jr. (Maureen), Lorraine, Cecil (Pam), Jay (Micky), Gary (Kimmi Jo), Randy (Becca), Brenna and Robert (Laurel); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins and distant relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 21st, 2019, 11:00am at the Newman Lake Tri Community Grande, 25025 E. Heather Ln., Newman Lake, WA 99025. In lieu of flowers, donate to the .
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 20 to July 21, 2019