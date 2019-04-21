DALHBERG, Elizabeth Mae "Betty" She was 88 years of age at her death. Her residence was Otis Orchards, Washington. The date of her death was April 14, 2019. The cause was natural causes. She was born on July 15, 1930 in Lewistown, MT. Her living siblings are Paul Isaacs, Alberton, MT; Virginia Weidmer, Spokane, WA. Her education is of high school. She was a postal carrier for 20 years. She is survived by her nine children: Elnora L. Evey, Spokane; James E. Evey Jr (Maureen), Cheyenne, WY; Lorraine Ethel Reeser, Cheney, WA; Cecil Alan Evey (Pam), Post Falls, ID; Jay Lee Evey (Micki), Spokane, WA; Gary Lynn Evey (Kim), Otis Orchards, WA; Randy Joe Evey, (Becca), OH; Brenna Kay Tanner, Otis Orchards, WA; Robert Wayne Evey (Laurel), ND. The memorial will be held on July, 21, 2019.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019