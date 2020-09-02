SMALL, Elizabeth Margaret Elizabeth Margaret Small passed on to join the Lord on Monday, August 31st with her family close by. She was born October 17, 1936 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Doyle Small. Liz is survived by her four children, Mary Monahan of Boise, Vince Small of Post Falls, Jane Overbust and Patrick Small of Spokane. Elizabeth also had seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that meant the world to her. Elizabeth was very active in the Catholic Church and always enjoyed Bridge with the girls. A Vigil Service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 7:00 PM at St. Charles Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 am at Saint Charles Catholic Church. Due to Covid 19 it will be limited to immediate family. There will be live stream of the service at www.stcharlesspokane.org
. Visit Liz's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
to leave a message of condolence.