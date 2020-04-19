Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" McCULLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCULLEY, Elizabeth "Betty" McCulley, Elizabeth (Betty) is resting now after a five year battle with Alzheimers, March 25, 2020. She lived a long and healthy life of 93 years. Born in Dickinson, North Dakota on November 29, 1926 to Antone and Christine Dvorak, who came over to America from Crème, Russia. They moved to Spokane when Betty was only three years old. Being the oldest of seven children, four girls and three boys, she finished 9th grade in school, then took two jobs on to help with the family. One was an usher at a local theater. She met her future husband and he promised to marry her after he returned from serving in the Army in Korea in 1946. They were married on May 21, 1949 and were excited when their first son was born on June 1, 1950. Seven years later with five more children, the family was complete. Happily married to her late husband, Harold D. McCulley for 59 years, she kept herself busy raising her six children. Betty was a wonderful, friendly, caring, and loving person. Unfortunately, she experienced the passing away of her fourth son, Rick in 1982 who suffered with Leukemia. Betty and Harold provided everything possible for raising their growing family. Watching her children playing baseball, softball and bowling, with her husband coaching baseball and the bowling, kept Betty very busy. After five of her children left the home, Betty and her daughter Kathy spent the winters and spring bowling twice a week with their ladies leagues, then all summer they golfed with their ladies clubs. Two of Betty's grandsons, out of five, spent their childhood in the bowling alleys watching their mom and grandmother bowl. Other interests she had were painting, making Christmas wreaths, and working in her beautiful flower beds in her yard. She spent spring, summer and fall weeding, trimming, raking leaves and pine needles. Her yards were beautiful each year. She also loved the horse races and dog races. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and best friend. We will all miss her!!! She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister (Hattie Carrol), her husband, Harold D. McCulley) in 2008 and by her son (Rick D. McCulley) in 1982. Betty is survived by her three brothers and two sisters; four sons, Terry (Sue), Gary, Larry (Sharlene), Kevin (Debbie), and her daughter Kathy Porter; also Betty's five grandsons - Justin McCulley, Clinton McCulley, Austin McCulley (Allyson), Cory Porter (Tanya), Ty Porter (Brooke), and six great-grandchildren- Allison McCulley, Kieran and Teagan McCulley, Gavyn and Rylee Porter and one day old (3/26/2020) Kamryn Porter. The family would like to thank the staff and administration at the Spokane Veterans Home for the compassionate and professional care they provided for Mom's last few years. A special graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of Betty on her Tribute Wall at

