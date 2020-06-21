Elizabeth MERTENS

MERTENS, Elizabeth Jean Born November 27, 1932 in Caribou, Maine to Harry and Kate Keith, Elizabeth Jean Mertens passed away of natural causes May 22, 2020. After graduating from the Crouse Irving Hospital School of Nursing in Syracuse, New York, Elizabeth met and married John B. Mertens December 14, 1961 in Anchorage, Alaska, all the while serving in the Air Force Nurse Corps. Honorably discharged in March 1962, Elizabeth continued to serve as a Registered Nurse for many years. Naturally bright red hair, Elizabeth always had a smile on her face and ready to help anyone who needed her. She loved to crochet, sew, cook and volunteer at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Altar Society. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband John B. Mertens and her parents Harry and Kate Keith. She is survived by her two sons, James E. and Michael J. Mertens and daughter Elizabeth A. Mertens; three stepchildren Gary Mertens, Patricia Cadenhead and Nancy Priddy; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A devout and strong Catholic all her life a Funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, June 24th 10:00 a.m. St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 503 North Walnut Rd., Spokane Valley, WA followed by a 1:30 p.m. Committal Service at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.