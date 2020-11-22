PINKERTON, Elizabeth "Betty" Betty was born February 18, 1927 in Seattle, Washington to Ruth Frye and Albert Osborne. She is a great-granddaughter of one of Seattle's founding pioneers Arthur A. Denny and Mary Boren who led the covered wagon group arriving in Seattle in 1851, and a member of the Daughters of the Pioneers of Washington. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and graduated from UW in 1949. She was well known in her early days at the Seattle Yacht Club for her sailing prowess in Regattas on Lake Washington, often winning trophies over her male peers. She was later employed in Guam as a legal Secretary to former Governor Ford Q. Elvidge, where she met her future husband David C. Pinkerton of Honolulu, HI, marrying December 22, 1956. They spent the majority of their lives at their waterfront home in Gig Harbor, WA where Betty could continue her favorite water sports, motorboating, fishing, sailing, and later - jet skiing. She spent many hours combing the beaches for agates, or clam-digging. Betty was an avid gardener, sharing her love of rhododendrons and native species, volunteering at the Point Defiance Native Garden section in Tacoma, WA while she was a member of the Tacoma Garden Club as well as being a supporter of the Lakewold Gardens in Lakewood, WA. Always a pet lover, she was rarely without a beloved dog at her side, and regularly supported the Humane Society. A frequent traveler, she visited Hawaii frequently and would often be found sitting beneath the swaying palm trees, gazing out at the blue sea and watching the children play in the surf. Betty is survived by her daughter Carol J. Pinkerton-Ewens (Etzel) of Spokane, Washington, three dearly beloved grandsons: Oaken P. Ewens, Elisha Ewens (Sandi), and Stephen J. Ewens (Teagan) as well as eight great-grandchildren, as well as many members of her extended family, with special mention to Michael Ewens. Betty was preceded in death by her husband David, son James David and grandson Forrest P. Ewen. The family would like to acknowledge the kindness, caring and support exhibited by the staff at Rockwood Senior Living, the Courtyard, and well as the staff with Hospice of Spokane. At Betty's request, a private graveside gathering will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Seattle at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty would be honored if memorials would be sent in her name to the Pinkerton Family Education Fund at Lakewold Gardens at 12317 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, or to Hospice of Spokane at 212 S Arthur, Spokane, WA 99202.



