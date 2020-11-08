BORMET, Elizabeth Rademacher Elizabeth Rademacher Bormet, born May 8, 1966 in San Diego, CA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 after a very brief illness in San Antonio, TX. Raised in Spokane, WA, where she graduated from Central Valley High School in 1984, she moved to Seattle in 1988. In 1997 following her marriage to her husband, Roman, she moved to Texas and settled in San Antonio. A devoted mother to her two children, Cade and Breck, Elizabeth truly enjoyed spending time watching them compete in the sports they loved and being their biggest fan. The various San Antonio sports programs and families were immensely dear to Elizabeth's heart and road trips, locker decorating, helmet cleaning and cheering from the stands were her favorite pastime. From a small child, Elizabeth's greatest desire was to be a mother and her true joy came from devoting herself to her family's happiness. Making meals, cleaning, carpool and laundry gave her such fulfillment because it was in service to her family. She adored her children with her entire being and felt they were her greatest gifts. Elizabeth loved to laugh her eyes would light up, her head would throw back and often her laugh was the loudest in the group. Her love of laughter and generous spirit attracted many to her side. She thrilled to see her friends' success and was always ready with a compassionate ear or helping hand. A true friend, she often did things behind the scenes with little fanfare and no desire for accolades because she hated to see anyone in sorrow or pain. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion and often arrived with the perfect gift. While she shunned the spotlight, her vivacious personality couldn't help but make her stand out in a crowd and often had people in stitches with her ability to tell a great story. Most of the time, you were laughing long before the punchline as she was laughing so hard while telling it. Beautiful in appearance and spirit, Elizabeth was always impeccably dressed and her passion for style allowed her to thrive with her career in interior design. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Rademacher. She is survived by her son, Cade (21); her daughter, Breck (17); her siblings Brett Rademacher (Michelle Rademacher) of Spokane, WA; Guy Rademacher (Jennifer Rademacher) of Bothell, WA; Kristin Engdahl (RDML Chris Engdahl) of Virginia Beach, VA and 13 nieces and nephews (Hailey, Rachel, Makayla, Zack, Isaiah, Georgia, Teagan, Matthew, Nathanial, Joshua, Daniel, Gabriel and Ariel.) Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel where she will be interred following the ceremony. Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
