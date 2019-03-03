Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Shoemaker "Betty" GUILLOT. View Sign

GUILLOT, Elizabeth Shoemaker "Betty" March 3, 1923 - December 21, 2018 Betty passed away at the age of 95 on December 21, 2018 with family by her side. She is survived by her son, Douglas Guillot, of Camas, WA. She was born in Cusick, WA the daughter of Edward and Mildred Shoemaker. She had six siblings: William, Marie, George, Arthur, Richmond, and Kathryn. She was the matriarch of the Shoemaker family, surviving all her siblings. She was known as Granny-Mom to her 12 grand and great -grandchildren and as Aunt B to her nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, as well as great-grands. Betty served her country in the Marine Corps from 1943-1945 as a logistics clerk. She came back to settle in Spokane in 1954 from San Diego, CA, and was an active member of the Marine Corps Women's League, American Business Women's Association and several Presbyterian and Lutheran churches on the north side of Spokane. Betty is leaving behind family and friends who will miss her greatly. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am May 18, 2019 at the Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport, Washington. A procession to the cemetery will follow.

