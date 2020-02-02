Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Sue "Betty" ZINECKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZINECKER, Elizabeth Sue "Betty" (Age 83) On Thursday, January 16th, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Zinecker, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away surrounded by family and caregivers. Betty was born on June 1st, 1936. She was raised by her loving parents, Roy and Emily Nelson, in Corvallis Oregon. On March 20th, 1955, Betty married Theodore (Ted) Tuchek. Together they raised three children, Jeff, Vikki, and David. Later in life on March 25th, 1978, Betty married her second husband Dave Zinecker. Together Betty and Dave built their dream home on Lake Roosevelt. Betty's greatest joy in life was her family. She cherished the time spent growing up with her sister Marilyn. Betty loved being part of her children's lives, always there to provide support, guidance, and love. After raising her three children, Betty went to college and received a degree in nursing. She truly enjoyed helping others as a nurse at Good Samaritan Nursing Home until her retirement. Betty had many creative interests including music, cooking, gardening, and crafts. She took piano lessons at an early age and played her entire life. It was common to hear beautiful piano music being played throughout the house. Betty was a gifted cook. Her cooking style was adventurous and delicious. She always tried new recipes on the family who enjoyed them greatly (except for the mystery meat ravioli!). Betty had a true "green thumb". Her beautiful yard and flowers were the envy of the neighborhood. Betty was also a big DIYer and crafter. She created flower arrangements, home décor, and occasionally performed home remodeling with a sledge hammer. The Oregon Coast was one of Betty's favorite places. She visited the Oregon beaches often with her family growing up as well as later in life with her sister Marilyn and cousin Emily May. Betty had an adventurous spirit and could be a little sassy. Betty was preceded in death by her mother Emily, her father Roy, her first husband Ted, her second husband Dave, and step-son Kevin. Survivors include her sister Marilyn (Hayes), children Jeff (Diane), Vikki (Steve), David (Sue): step-children Kim (Joe), Norene (Craig); grand- children Kayla, Jordan (Taylor), Lindsey, Drew,, Thomas, Jonathan, Scott, Anthony, Melanie (Rolly); great-grandchildren Brayden, Brandon, Mason, Madison, Melody, Locke, Logan, and Elijah.. Betty was loved dearly by her family and friends. At her request there will be no service. Memorial contributions of your choice in her name.

