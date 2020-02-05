Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" WOOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WOOD, Elizabeth "Betty" The world lost a wonderful woman with the passing of Betty Wood on January 25, 2020. Betty was born to Ernest and Ann Prescott Schaal in Spokane February 8,1937. She was particularly proud of her Italian heritage in part because her grandmother was the very first Italian child born in Spokane. She attended North Central High School followed by Business College. Betty married Bud Wood on September 11, 1965 and between them raised six children. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Elroy Schaal, her only brother Dave Prescott (Coleen) and four children, sons Randy Wood, Jerry (LuAnn) Hefling, Tim Wood and daughter Tedi Barry (Randy). She is survived by her husband of 54 years Emmet (Bud) Wood and daughters Terry Hefling and Connie Burger, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many friends who were like family to Betty. Visitation will be at Hennessey Funeral Home 2203 N. Division Spokane Friday February 7, 2020 from 2 to 4PM. Private burial to follow. Join the family for a Celebration of Life Potluck at "The Venue", 6416 N. Cincinnati from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday February 8, 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now