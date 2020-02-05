|
WOOD, Elizabeth "Betty" The world lost a wonderful woman with the passing of Betty Wood on January 25, 2020. Betty was born to Ernest and Ann Prescott Schaal in Spokane February 8,1937. She was particularly proud of her Italian heritage in part because her grandmother was the very first Italian child born in Spokane. She attended North Central High School followed by Business College. Betty married Bud Wood on September 11, 1965 and between them raised six children. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Elroy Schaal, her only brother Dave Prescott (Coleen) and four children, sons Randy Wood, Jerry (LuAnn) Hefling, Tim Wood and daughter Tedi Barry (Randy). She is survived by her husband of 54 years Emmet (Bud) Wood and daughters Terry Hefling and Connie Burger, 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and many friends who were like family to Betty. Visitation will be at Hennessey Funeral Home 2203 N. Division Spokane Friday February 7, 2020 from 2 to 4PM. Private burial to follow. Join the family for a Celebration of Life Potluck at "The Venue", 6416 N. Cincinnati from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday February 8, 2020.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 5, 2020