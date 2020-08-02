ULIJOHN, Elke (71 Years Old) Elke Ulijohn, 71, of Spokane, Washington pass-ed away May 8th, 2020, at a medical facility with family by her side. Elke Ulijohn was born October 10, 1948, in Dinslaken, Germany to Erich and Elizabeth Latzke. She attended high school in Germany. After completion of her studies in 1966, thereafter, she sought work. While working, she met and married Frank Ulijohn. They lived In England and Germany for a few years before making their final move to Spokane, Washington in 1976. Mrs. Ulijohn was a homemaker. Her interest included photography and gardening. Her passion, whom everyone knew her by, was her collection of smiley faces. She is also known as a pioneer in the "heart world" AKA medical community. She was asked to take part in a study to help future heart failure patients. Without any regards to herself, she happily accepted to help mankind. It was a nine-month study with many hospital stays. Mrs. Ulijohn was one of the first to participate. She is survived by her three children and spouses, Frank Ulijohn, Nicole and Mike Patik, Diana Ulijohn and Brandon Sather; three grandchildren, Michael Patik, Cody Patik, Ashley Patik; two sisters-in-law, Hilma Bloomsburg and Karen Ulijohn. She was preceded in death by her father, Erich Latzke; mother, Elizabeth Latzke; husband, Frank Ulijohn; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Ruby Ulijohn; two brothers-in-law, Harvey Ulijohn and George Bloomsburg.



