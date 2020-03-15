Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella Jane KOCK. View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill 2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115 Spokane , WA 99223 (509)-568-0354 Send Flowers Obituary

KOCK, Ella Jane (Age 83) September 18, 1936 - March 6, 2020 Ella Jane Kock, 83 years old, of Spokane Valley, Washington, loved Jesus and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. "Jane" was born to Bernard Riley Bufford, Sr. and Hattie Lee (Bullard) Bufford in Desha, Arkansas. Remaining to cherish her memory are Eva Weaver (sister); Bernard Bufford, Jr. (brother); Rhonda Goering (daughter) and Michael Goering (son-in-law); Robert Kock (son) and Brigitte Kock (daughter-in-law); Grandchildren Michelle Wuthrich, Stephen Goering, Rolf Kotulla, Kristina Cole, Kevin Kock and Nathaan Kock; Great-Grandchildren Emma Goering, Blake Goering and Devin Dies; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; Juanita Brisbin (sister); Robert George Kock (late husband); and William Dan Weidner (late husband). A teacher by profession, Jane valued reading and education. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in California, the College of Idaho, and completed Master's Degrees at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary and Eastern Washington University. Jane had a love for singing and competed with the Rolling Hills Chorus in many Sweet Adelines competitions; even performing in the Sydney Opera House in Australia. On that trip, she snorkeled on the Great Barrier Reef and said that was "the one day in her life that was way too short". She enjoyed crafting and made many beautiful handmade quilts. Jane thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Highlights were trips to Germany (to visit her son), France, Holland, and all over the United States. A memorial service is being planned. Jane's final resting place will be in the courtyard of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside, Washington. Jane's memorial page can be viewed at

KOCK, Ella Jane (Age 83) September 18, 1936 - March 6, 2020 Ella Jane Kock, 83 years old, of Spokane Valley, Washington, loved Jesus and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020. "Jane" was born to Bernard Riley Bufford, Sr. and Hattie Lee (Bullard) Bufford in Desha, Arkansas. Remaining to cherish her memory are Eva Weaver (sister); Bernard Bufford, Jr. (brother); Rhonda Goering (daughter) and Michael Goering (son-in-law); Robert Kock (son) and Brigitte Kock (daughter-in-law); Grandchildren Michelle Wuthrich, Stephen Goering, Rolf Kotulla, Kristina Cole, Kevin Kock and Nathaan Kock; Great-Grandchildren Emma Goering, Blake Goering and Devin Dies; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by both of her parents; Juanita Brisbin (sister); Robert George Kock (late husband); and William Dan Weidner (late husband). A teacher by profession, Jane valued reading and education. She graduated from Bakersfield High School in California, the College of Idaho, and completed Master's Degrees at Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary and Eastern Washington University. Jane had a love for singing and competed with the Rolling Hills Chorus in many Sweet Adelines competitions; even performing in the Sydney Opera House in Australia. On that trip, she snorkeled on the Great Barrier Reef and said that was "the one day in her life that was way too short". She enjoyed crafting and made many beautiful handmade quilts. Jane thoroughly enjoyed traveling. Highlights were trips to Germany (to visit her son), France, Holland, and all over the United States. A memorial service is being planned. Jane's final resting place will be in the courtyard of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside, Washington.

