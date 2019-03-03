TILS, Ella Louise (Rollie) (Age 100) January 6, 1919 - February 22, 2019 The last of her generation "The Greatest Generation", Ella was born in Alamo, North Dakota to Joseph and Amanda Rollefson. She was working as a nurse when she met Ralph Tils. They were married June 16, 1943 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota prior to Ralph being sent to the European theater during WWII. They moved to Spokane in 1955 and spent the rest of their lives here. They were married 62 years until his passing on November 26, 2005. Ella accepted the Lord as her Personal Savior in 1955 which changed her life and family forever. She was a member of Spokane Baptist Church in Otis Orchards. Ella was a dedicated wife and mother who loved her Lord, husband and family with all her heart. Ella is survived by her five children, Ralphine Fallquist, Roxana Rackley, John (Amy) Tils, Jim (Jeri) Tils, Jerry Tils and eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Viewing will be held at 10:00 am one hour prior to her service. A reception will follow at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at Pines Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Spokane Baptist Church at 4506 N. Harvard Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary