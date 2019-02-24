Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ella "Margaret" WITTER. View Sign

WITTER, Ella "Margaret" (Age 96) Born April 21, 1922, to Homer and Lozira Cardle; passed away February 21, 2019. She is survived by son, Bob (Karen) Witter of Anaheim, CA, son, Jim (Sherlyn) Witter of Spokane, son, Rick (Angela) Witter of Spokane, daughter, Margaret Fallquist of Spokane, son, John (Jackie) Witter of Spokane, as well as 11 grandchildren and 6 great- grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, her parents, her brothers, Homer, Jim and Herb Cardle, and grandson, Marc. For her 96 years of life, Mom never failed to truly cherish each sunrise, each bird or butterfly that flew through her yard, and each call or visit from her children and grandchildren. To her, life was truly a gift and its beauty was something she never took for granted. She also showed each of us that we could be more devoted children than we ever thought imaginable. That devotion trait was obviously passed on to us from her. A more devoted mom, wife, and grandma would be impossible to find. Through good times and bad, she never lost her keen sense of humor and constantly wore a smile that could light up the darkest day. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and devotion shown to Mom by Carol and her staff at Candlelight Home. Forever grateful to you, Carol. We would also like to give thanks for the support and care given to mom by Hospice of Spokane, particularly Jessica, Rick and Medina. We'll never forget the love Candlelight and Hospice of Spokane showed our mom. We cry as we write this. We cry tears of joy for the guidance, friendship, love and laughter Mom gave us all these years. "Wonderful" was her word, and that perfectly describes her persona. Thank you, Mom, for being the beacon of hope, love and grace in our lives. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Spokane. Guest book at

4305 N. Division St.

Spokane , WA 99207

