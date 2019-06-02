Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen L. (Ross-McLean) GARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARDNER, Ellen L. (Ross-McLean) Ellen L. (Ross-McLean) Gardner, born February 15, 1919 near Fruitland, WA. and passed away on April 22, 2019 in Spokane, a daughter and grand-daughter of Washington Territory Pioneers 1882. Her birth parents were James and Pearl (Allison) Ross, however she was raised by her mother's sister, Armillie (Allison) and J.S. McLean. After graduating from Hunters High School 1937, Ellen married her cowboy husband "Don" Donovan Gardner, deceased 1966. Ellen Gardner was a member of the Christian Church, Ivan Hoe Chapter of the Eastern Star and a proud Mayflower descendant. Each holiday Ellen placed the American Flag beside the Military photos of her brother Luther Ross and nephew Dudley Kelly, casualties of WWII Iwo Jima and Luzon. Ellen was so proud to have Luther and Dudley's name placed on a Monument in recognition of their service to the USA in front of the Stevens Co. Courthouse. Tiny little Ellen a bundle of energy, always a little lady, loved music and until the last days of her life; she was still enjoying the old movies with songs by Jeanette McDonald and Nelson Eddy. Ellen is survived by: Deloris (Eddie), grandchildren: Brandon, Donovan, Renate' (Travis) and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service to be held at River Christian Church on June 7th 1p,m, 4221 N. Martin, Spokane.

