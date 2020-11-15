LOZO, Ellen Lee St. Pierre Ellen Lee St. Pierre Lozo, 77 years old, died in her son David's arms at a cancer treatment facility located in the Spokane Valley on October 27, 2020. Ellen was born August 7, 1943 in Modesto, CA to parents Audrey and Montie McPhetridge. Ellen was a Computer Lab Technician for SFCC. She is survived by her four children Lane`, Robin, Nathan and David, along with fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. An avid computer nerd and tireless advocate for her children, Ellen was an enthusiastic, charismatic, beautiful strong soul. Her warm, open personality will be missed by those who knew her. A private memorial service will be held for her on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane.



