1/2
Ellen Lee St. Pierre LOZO
1943 - 2020
LOZO, Ellen Lee St. Pierre Ellen Lee St. Pierre Lozo, 77 years old, died in her son David's arms at a cancer treatment facility located in the Spokane Valley on October 27, 2020. Ellen was born August 7, 1943 in Modesto, CA to parents Audrey and Montie McPhetridge. Ellen was a Computer Lab Technician for SFCC. She is survived by her four children Lane`, Robin, Nathan and David, along with fifteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. An avid computer nerd and tireless advocate for her children, Ellen was an enthusiastic, charismatic, beautiful strong soul. Her warm, open personality will be missed by those who knew her. A private memorial service will be held for her on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial service
12:30 PM
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7420290890
