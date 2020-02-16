Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Louise HEIL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEIL, Ellen Louise (Age 78) Ellen went to be with the Lord on February 8, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Santa Ana, CA on August 4, 1941. She graduated from Central Valley High School in 1959 and from nurse's training in 1961. Ellen met the love of her life in 1964, Gordon D. Heil. They married on October 3, 1964. Ellen had a serious love of Hawaii, as well as flowers, gardening, and playing the violin. She had a great love for crafting and competing at the Spokane Interstate Fair, the Rockford Fair and others. She enjoyed being around people, laughing and helping others in need. She loved her church, New Hope Christian Center. The love shared by the people there made her feel so special. Ellen is survived by her cousins, Gay Marie Vines and Donald in Kentucky, Charise Lynn Frisch in Sacramento, and Theresa Andersen in Creston, BC. She loved her family dearly. While no services are planned, Ellen's cremated remains will be inurned at Woodlawn Cemetery, next to Gordon's, in Spokane Valley, WA.

