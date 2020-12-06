THORSON, Ellen Marie (Holt) (Age 84) Ellen was born August 22, 1936 to John and Mary (Perkins) Holt in Nespelem, WA. She passed away on November 20, 2020. She graduated from Inchelium High School in 1953 and married Carroll Thorson in 1954 in Spokane, WA. They had three sons, Jeffrey, Wayne, and Daniel. Ellen enjoyed fishing, camping, and many friends. Quilting was a favorite past time, and she gave away countless quilts to Caritas and new babies at church. She worked away from home as a bookkeeper and secretary, but above all she loved the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll on September 17, 2020; their son, Wayne in 2018; her mother and father; and her sisters, Leona, Ida, Rose, Evelyn, and Colleen. She leaves behind her sons Jeffrey and Daniel, daughter-in-law DeeLee, one brother Merl, six grandchildren Jeffrey, Robert, Andrew, Amber, Kally and Danyel, and five great-granddaughters. The family plans to have a joint memorial service for Ellen and Carroll in the Spring.



