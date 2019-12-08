Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Marie WANLESS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WANLESS Ellen Marie (Age 81) Peacefully passed away on the eve of November 29th, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by family. She is survived by her four children Frederic 'Van' Wanless, Karen Scott, Barbara Overland, and Linda Luiten as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Family was important to Ellen. She prided herself on being a 'domestic engineer' and valued all of the work and love that came along with it. Ellen was an amazingly witty mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who had a passion for travel as well as an effortless knack for all things arts and crafts. Aside from visiting 48 states, Ellen traveled overseas to places in England, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, and France. With each trip, she made a point to take in the scenery and culture. Ellen was also very talented in cardmaking and sewing, later passing this knowledge down to her children and grandchildren. It's hard to describe Ellen in such few words because she was a woman who was full of life who had a boisterous laugh to go along with it. If she were to write this, it would probably be a paragraph of her poking fun at herself; a thing people find hard to do these days but something we gratefully admire about her. We will deeply miss Ellen, but we will forever hold her love and the memories we shared close to our hearts.

WANLESS Ellen Marie (Age 81) Peacefully passed away on the eve of November 29th, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by family. She is survived by her four children Frederic 'Van' Wanless, Karen Scott, Barbara Overland, and Linda Luiten as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Family was important to Ellen. She prided herself on being a 'domestic engineer' and valued all of the work and love that came along with it. Ellen was an amazingly witty mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who had a passion for travel as well as an effortless knack for all things arts and crafts. Aside from visiting 48 states, Ellen traveled overseas to places in England, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, and France. With each trip, she made a point to take in the scenery and culture. Ellen was also very talented in cardmaking and sewing, later passing this knowledge down to her children and grandchildren. It's hard to describe Ellen in such few words because she was a woman who was full of life who had a boisterous laugh to go along with it. If she were to write this, it would probably be a paragraph of her poking fun at herself; a thing people find hard to do these days but something we gratefully admire about her. We will deeply miss Ellen, but we will forever hold her love and the memories we shared close to our hearts. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close