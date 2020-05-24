ROBEY, Ellen Pauline (Reimann) (Age 81) On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Spokane lost a passionate community volunteer. Ellen was born to Paul and Kathryn Schorzman Reimann in Ritzville, WA, January 15, 1939, the third of four children. She spent her childhood in Ritzville, where her father farmed and her mother provided a loving home life. Ellen attended Ritzville Grade School and graduated from Ritzville High School in 1957. After attending WSU, she moved to Spokane and took a position at The Spokesman-Review, where she met her future husband, Charles H. Robey, who was employed in the advertising department. Because of a Spokesman non-fraternization policy then in place, Ellen left the Review and went to work for the architectural firm of Carlson & James. She and Charles married in 1960 and they embarked on a long and beautiful life together. After the retirement of Carlson & James, Ellen began working in 1981 as Business Manager for ALSC Architects, where she remained until her retirement. During this time, while furthering the success of her employer, she applied equal skill and dedication to myriad volunteer activities. Her remarkable business acumen, curiosity, and additional talents brought her into the sphere of many organizations where her generous efforts will benefit lives for years to come. Highlights from more than 40 years of service to the community include The Spokane Lilac Festival, Spokane Civic Theater, The Spokane Symphony, Junior League of Spokane, Spokane Public Schools, Spokane Art School, Spokane Preservation Advocates, The 2008 Olmstead Centennial, and Friends of the Davenport Hotel, where she was instrumental in helping to save one of Spokane's most treasured landmarks. Fittingly, she was the recipient of the YWCA's Women of Achievement 2017's Lifetime Achievement Award. Avid sailors, Ellen and Charles in 1979, along with friends, formed the Cougar Bay Sailing and Chowder Society, LLC on lake Coeur d'Alene, where they spent many enjoyable hours on the water in their beloved sloop "Benewah." Other adventures for Ellen and Charles included travel all over the United States, trips to Canada, Europe, England, and sailing the Caribbean. In a short bio for her 50th high school reunion, Ellen wrote "It has been a great life.." Ellen is survived by sisters-in-law Cathrine Lund and Rella Reimann; nieces and nephews Elizabeth Lund, Jennifer Kerkering, Dan Sellars, Marcia Monman, Thad Taylor, Denise Knight, Angela Waddell, and Reid Reimann. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters Emogene Sellars and Doris Taylor; brother Ron Reimann; niece Michelle Grace; and her beloved husband Charles. Ellen died peacefully in her home. At her direction, there will be no memorial services.



