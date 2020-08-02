WILMA, Elma Edna Elma Edna Wilma/Shover nee Hulse was 93 years, one month, and 18 days mature, when she finally returned home to her Heavenly Fathers' King-dom, on the morning of July 25th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilma, her siblings Eldon Hulse, Erma Winter, Thelma Hochburger, Jay Hulse, and Ada Weirs - as well as her mother Orba May Hulse and father Elmer Hulse. She is survived by her two sons, Craig Allen and Russell Martin Shover; also, three grandchildren - Jeff Shover, Diana Shover, and Nathan Wallem; as well as three treasured great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Tyler, and Jossalyn Shover. There will be a viewing Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.



