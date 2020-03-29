Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elma F COYLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COYLE, Elma F. Elma Fisher Coyle was born October 1st, 1920 and went to Our Lord March 16, 2020 just six months short of reaching 100. Elma was born in Winona, Washington, the middle daughter in a family of three girls. Her parents were wheat farmers, so Elma grew up milking cows, herding steers, rais-ing chickens and helping her mother cook for the hired hands. She attended a one-room schoolhouse at Cashup, WA. In 1929 her parents purchased 200 acres of farmland in Steptoe. In 1934 Elma's folks tore down the old farmhouse and with a $1500 loan and her uncle's help they built a new home that still stands today. They always had gardens, cows and chickens as so many went hungry in the days of the Great Depression. Elma went to Washington State College (now WSU) and studied business. After two years, she went to Yellowstone Park where college students were being hired. When camp closed in September Elma went to California with a girlfriend. In San Francisco she got a job as secretary with Aluminum Company of America and well remembers the blackouts that followed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Elma returned to WSC but soon decided to join the WACs and went on to basic training for women. After training, she was accepted to Officers Candidate School at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. After graduation she was sent to Greensboro, North Carolina, where she was made captain. It was there she met a handsome young enlisted man named Alton Coyle. They were married in 1944 for 71 years until Al's death in 2015. As Captain, however regulations prohibited Elma to date an enlisted man. So, Elma left the service in 1945 and Al reenlisted. He was stationed at Fairchild AFB, then to the Philippines, then Florida, Alaska, Washington DC, and finally to Warner Robbins AFB in Georgia. They went back to Alton's hometown Gaffney SC for a few years and Elma delivered mail for the Post office. In 1970 Elma and Al moved to Spokane to care for her mother. Alton co-owned the Music City stores in Spokane and Idaho finally retiring in 2005. They loved to travel and toured Europe, Kenya, the Canary Islands, Czechoslovakia and Austria. They also loved gardening and their yard was always beautiful They won 'Garden of the Year' in the early 90s. Elma volunteered at Deaconess Hospital for over 33 years. She loved working in 'Day Surgery', delivering flowers and mail. She loved volunteering and often said "You meet the most wonderful people as they are so grateful for your help and care. It was one of the highlights of my senior years!" Elma was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her sons Kenton (Kathy), Ron (Sue); three grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren. A memorial will be planned at a later date.

