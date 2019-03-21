Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer C. WHITMAN. View Sign

WHITMAN, Elmer C. (Age 101) Elmer C. Whitman was born December 25, 1917 in Oakesdale, Washington to Harold and Ethel (Hodgson) Whitman. He was 101 years old when he died March 6, 2019 at his home in Plummer, Idaho. He started school in Rosalia, WA, and when the family moved to Worley, ID, completed his education at Worley High School, graduating in 1935. Elmer worked hard all of his life, as a logger, a farmer and a rancher to provide for his family. He was an expert cattleman and horseman and was happiest while in the saddle riding his horses. Elmer married Wilma Chappell on October 25, 1945. They made their home in Worley, ID until moving to the Minaloosa Valley near Plummer, ID in 1958, where they raised their five children. They were married 58 years until Wilma's passing in 2004. He was an active member in the community serving on the Plummer School board, a lifetime member of the Worley Grange, Plummer Gun Club, Worley Historical Society, ASCS Farm Service, Cenex board of directors, and a member of the Benewah Cattleman's Association. Elmer married a longtime family friend Carol Smith in 2005. After Carol's death he lived with his friend Reba Seigel of Spokane, WA. He is survived by his children, Joyce (Bill) Fletcher of St. Maries, ID, Jean Whitman of Plummer, ID, John (Sue) Whitman of Washtucna, WA, Janet (Pat ) Helmer of Clinton, Utah and Jenell (Byron) Talbott of Kennewick, WA. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grand-children, his brother Dean (Peggy) Whitman of Ritzville, WA and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Wilma, his parents, his brother LaVerne and his sister Frances and brother-in-law Howard LaShaw, and his grandsons Aaron Way and Jason Helmer. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, April 6th at 2:00 p.m. at the Plummer Bible Church in Plummer, ID. The family suggests memorial donations to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave, Coeur d' Alene, ID 83815. ENGLISH FUNERAL CHAPEL, Coeur d'Alene, ID Funeral Home English Funeral Chapel

