LEWIS, Elmer Mervin Elmer Mervin Lewis, 92 years of age, passed away September 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash-ington. He was born in Ryder, North Dakota. Elmer worked as a road construction worker, water well driller and farmer. He was married to (the late) Phyllis Eileen Erickson Lewis, preceded in death by Sandra Moreen Lewis; and is survived by his children: Candice (Edwin) Rau, Mervin (Nancy) Lewis, Michael Lewis, and Michelle (Allen) Lewis-Friedman, along with grandchildren: Rachel (Nolan) Charbonneau, Jacqualynn (Cody) Yates, Megan (William) Schrum, Joshua (Rachel) Lewis, Donald Friedman, Ashley Lewis and Mikael Lewis, and with nine great-grandchildren. The funeral service is scheduled Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11am at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA. Final resting place is Spokane Memorial Gardens at 2:30pm. A visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2 to 5pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 11, 2019