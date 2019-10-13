Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elnor Marie "Pat" THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Elnor Marie "Pat" 1923 - 2019 A life-long resident of Spokane, Pat Thompson passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1923 to Mollie and Edward Gerkensmeyer. She graduated from Rogers High School class of '41 (also Bemiss grade school). She attended Kinman Business School where she learned shorthand and typing. She worked at a dry-cleaners to help pay for school. She met Wendel Hurst on a blind date and they were married several months later. Together they owned and operated a candy and cigar stand in the lobby of the Old National Bank building downtown. He passed away in 1972. A few years later she met and married Ivan K. Thompson. He passed away in 1992. She met her companion, Pete Burt. They enjoyed dancing at the Eagles, camping, fishing and playing Skip-Bo. He passed away in 2007. She was a member of the Eagles and the Spokane Women's Club and a Cross Walk volunteer. She enjoyed her flower garden and reading and was an accomplished seamstress. Pat was also a self-taught oil painter of landscapes and ocean scenes. Thank you to the staff at Maplewood Gardens. Her memory will live on in all the Skip-Bo games, as she was the one who got everyone playing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . She is survived by daughters Molly (Hurst) Shadden (James) of Salem, OR, and Marilyn (Hurst) Dye of Spokane; nephews Joe Hurst, Cody Hurst of Spokane, Donald Hurst of Seattle; and niece Marlene Morris of Spokane; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

THOMPSON, Elnor Marie "Pat" 1923 - 2019 A life-long resident of Spokane, Pat Thompson passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1923 to Mollie and Edward Gerkensmeyer. She graduated from Rogers High School class of '41 (also Bemiss grade school). She attended Kinman Business School where she learned shorthand and typing. She worked at a dry-cleaners to help pay for school. She met Wendel Hurst on a blind date and they were married several months later. Together they owned and operated a candy and cigar stand in the lobby of the Old National Bank building downtown. He passed away in 1972. A few years later she met and married Ivan K. Thompson. He passed away in 1992. She met her companion, Pete Burt. They enjoyed dancing at the Eagles, camping, fishing and playing Skip-Bo. He passed away in 2007. She was a member of the Eagles and the Spokane Women's Club and a Cross Walk volunteer. She enjoyed her flower garden and reading and was an accomplished seamstress. Pat was also a self-taught oil painter of landscapes and ocean scenes. Thank you to the staff at Maplewood Gardens. Her memory will live on in all the Skip-Bo games, as she was the one who got everyone playing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . She is survived by daughters Molly (Hurst) Shadden (James) of Salem, OR, and Marilyn (Hurst) Dye of Spokane; nephews Joe Hurst, Cody Hurst of Spokane, Donald Hurst of Seattle; and niece Marlene Morris of Spokane; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019

