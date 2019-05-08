WILLIS, Elodie "Dee" Dee passed peacefully April 20, 2019. Ms. Willis was born in Helena, MT May 22, 1931 to Frank and Elsie Rowley. In addition to working all her life Dee was a community leader, political activist and great mom. Survivors include her husband Robert; daughter Yvonne Guerin; grandson Eli Guerin; and brother Howard Rowley. A Celebration of Dee's life is being held May 11, 2019, 2 PM at her beloved church, the Unity Center of Divine Love & Light; 4123 E. Lincoln Rd., Spokane, WA 99217 (509-489-6964).
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 8, 2019