WHITEHEAD, Eloise Marie May 16, 1927 October 30, 2020 Eloise Marie Whitehead, 93, entered into eternal peace shortly after midnight on Friday, October 30th, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home after some months of struggling. She was born May 16, 1927, the middle daughter of Sam and Luella White in St. John, Washington. The family soon moved to Spokane where she attended Libby Junior High and then graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She married the late Malin L. Whitehead (PeeWee) on November 2nd, 1946. They had four children, two of whom preceded her in death, Trudi Lynn Whitehead (1947 1964), Stephen Ray Whitehead (1948 -2019). Her loving husband of 52 years passed in 1998. Eloise's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She was everyone's first choice for a babysitter. She would play games with them (especially cards), go for a walk or throw a tea party. She came to all their sporting events, dance recitals, school programs and awards ceremonies. Eloise made the most spectacular costumes, starting with her daughters' dance costumes and continuing through the generations with some of the most creative Halloween costumes ever. She was also an amazing cook, hosting the large family gatherings well into her 80s. Eloise loved all card games but her passion was Bridge. She had more time to perfect her skills in the later years of her life and became a Lifetime Master. She belonged to numerous Bridge groups, attended many tournaments and loved sharing her knowledge with others. She was well known as an expert player who always won with a smile and mischievous laugh. Eloise had a kind, gentle and giving spirit combined with determination, grit and independence. She lived through some tough times but felt lucky to have her family and the life she fought so hard to hang onto. Even through the hard times she remained joyful. Her indomitable spirit will show her family and friends how to persist in the face of many struggles. She was loved. She is survived by her daughter Kathie Doyle-Lipe (Terry); son David A. Whitehead (Karen); grandchildren Ty Whitehead (Jennifer), Timothy Doyle (Shelley), Melissa Mather (Chris), Cary Whitehead, Monica Cadagan (John) and Christine Malone (Charlie), Mitchell Whitehead; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Because of Covid restrictions there will be a private service and burial. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Horizon Hospice or Audubon Park United Methodist Church. For those wishing to send cards, please send to c/o Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division, Spokane, WA 99207, and for those sending flowers this week, please send to Northview Bible Church, 13521 N. Mill Road, Spokane, WA 99208. Online guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
.