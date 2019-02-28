Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Agnes RINALDI. View Sign

RINALDI, Elsie Agnes Elsie Agnes Rinaldi passed away February 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born December 2, 1923 to Martin and Theresa Absec in Crested Butte, Colorado. As a child the family moved to Kellogg, Idaho where her father was a miner, then eventually to Pines and Broadway in the Spokane Valley. She attended West Valley schools and eventually graduated from Kellogg High School when her father resumed mining. After graduation she worked as a secretary in the naval shipyards in Seattle, WA. There she met and married Peter Rinaldi who was also from Kellogg. After raising her children, she resumed her career as a secretary in the Central Valley School District for over 20 years. She was an avid and skilled ballroom dancer, bowler, and golfer. She also loved to travel and took many trips with her husband to Mexico, the Orient, Europe, and Slovenia where her family resides. She was a loving, caring, and supportive mother and is survived by her son, Peter Rinaldi, MD and wife Brenda; her daughter Tanya Chesnut and partner Steve Blanford; grandsons Peter Rinaldi, MD and Cameron Chesnut, MD; step granddaughters Ashley Rinaldi and Holly Rinaldi; four great-grandchildren, and sister Molly Wells. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; brothers Martin, Joseph and Edward Absec; and grandson Michael Rinaldi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael Rinaldi Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Central Valley School District, 19307 E. Cataldo Ave., Spokane Valley, WA. 99016 Funeral Mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church Monday, March 4th at 4:00pm.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 28, 2019

