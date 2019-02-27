Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elton Harold SMART. View Sign

SMART, Elton Harold (Age 98) (Elton) Harold Smart died February 15, 2019. Harold was born February 1, 1921, in Spokane to George W. Smart and Sarah Jane (Wright) Smart. He was the youngest of four children. Harold's formative years were spent on the family farm at Four Mound Prairie where he attended elementary school in the one-room school of that era. He enjoyed playing baseball on the Spring Hill Grange team and attending the social functions held there. He always had a soft spot in his heart for his home and many close family friends of Four Mound. Harold moved from the family farm to Spokane to attend high school at North Central High School where he met the love of his life and future wife, Margaret "Peggy" Montelius. After graduating in 1939, he enrolled in Kinman Business College where he pursued an accounting degree until called to serve in WWII. Harold was stationed in Greenville, South Carolina. Learning that he would be there for a few months, Peggy was able to join him and on March 14, 1943, Harold and Peggy were married in the chapel at Greenville Army Air Force Base. Subsequently, Harold was deployed to a supply base in India where he served as First Sergeant until the war ended. He never forgot his war years, maintaining lifelong ties with some of the men with whom he served. He showed his patriotism proudly throughout his life. After the war, Harold began his career in Spokane in the insurance industry, working at the Rating Bureau and later with the Hartford. After a brief sojourn in the Seattle area, the family moved to Pullman in December of 1966 where Harold became a partner in the Downen Insurance Agency which later merged with Sayles Insurance to become AIA Insurance. Harold served as President of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Washington from 1979-1980. Long after his retirement, he continued to serve on the board of AIA Insurance. Harold and Peggy lived in Pullman, WA for over 50 years where they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They were members of Pullman Presbyterian Church. Harold was active in Kiwanis, serving in many capacities, including President during their historic 50th year. He enjoyed Kiwanis fundraisers, flipping pancakes and parking cars for Cougar sporting events. Harold was an avid bowler, golfer and WSU Cougar fan, but his greatest love was his family. He took care of his parents during their elder years and was a devoted husband to Peg when her health began to fail. Harold and Peg were enthusiastic followers of their three granddaughters' school and sports events, attending whenever possible, sometimes traveling across the state or country to do so. After retirement, he and Peg spent many summer days at their vacation home in East Hope, Idaho. They took several cruises with family and friends. In winter, they enjoyed traveling to California and Arizona with friends. After Peggy passed and his health began to fail, Harold lived at Orchard Crest Retirement and Assisted Living in Spokane for three years. He made many endearing associations with staff and residents, including special friend, Louise McKay. He is survived by his daughters, Judy Lees of Spokane and Janet Schlotfeldt (John) of Olympia; granddaughters, Katherine Schlotfeldt Magee (Will) of Colville, Courtnie Lees Brazil (Casey) of Liberty Lake, and Kelsie Lees of Spokane; great-grandchildren, Noah Magee, Henry Magee, and Brady Magee of Colville and Hudson Brazil and Stella Brazil of Liberty Lake. He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; parents; brothers, Melvin and Kenneth Smart; sister, Thelma Hanna; and son-in-law, Tom Lees. Donations in Harold's honor may be made to Hospice of Spokane or the .

