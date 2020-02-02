Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvena TAM. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TAM, Elvena Elvena was born to John and Catherine Para in Othello, WA on July 24, 1917. After high school, she moved to Spokane and graduated from Morris Beauty School. She met and married Jack Tam in 1942. Judy was born in 1944 and Janet in 1947. They moved to Reardan WA in 1947, where Jack worked at the Reardan Grain Growers and Elvena was a homemaker. They raised their daughters there until 1962 when they moved to Othello, WA. She continued playing bridge twice a week, took up golf, assisted in caring for aging parents, entertained neighborhood children, and babysat nieces and nephews. They eventually bought a motorhome and spent nine winters in San Diego. In 1984 they moved to Cascade Mobile Park in Spokane. Jack died and went to heaven in 2005. She moved to Royal Oak Retirement Community in Medford, OR in 2006 to be near Janet and her husband. Flo Garner became her caregiver and friend. Flo opened an Adult Family Home and Elvena was her first resident. Elvena continued in Flo's loving care until her going to heaven to be with the Lord Jesus on January 15, 2020 at the age of 102. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Tam London (Buzz), Judy Tam Westerman, granddaughter, Shelley Westerman Prout, (Matthew), and three great-grandchildren, Claire 7, William 5, and Henry 2 1/2 . A memorial will be held in June at Othello WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 2, 2020

