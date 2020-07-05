BUCKLEY, Elver R. (Age 91) Elver Russel Buckley passed away on June 28, 2020 at Hospice House North in Spokane, WA. Elver was born in Hartline, WA on September 15, 1928 to Elver Russel Buckley Sr and Esther M. Cox Buckley. Elver served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Korea. On June 1, 1956 he married Mary Ilene Martin in Wilbur, WA. They were married 57 years until her passing in 2013. Elver worked for the U.S. Post Office for 30 years and retired in 1985 as the Post Master of the Town of Wilbur, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and one brother. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Ferguson; many nieces and nephews and many friends. He enjoyed living the last several years at his apartment at Orchard Crest in the Spokane Valley. We wish to thank the Hospice House North of Spokane for his gentle care during his final days. Per his request there will be no services, burial will take place at the Wilbur, WA Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Elver's name to Hospice of Spokane-Hospice House North, 102 W. Rhoades Ave., Spokane, WA 99208-4169.



