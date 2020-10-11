FERRANTE, Elvira (Age 88) Elvira Ferrante, age 88, died peacefully at home on September 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Elvira was born in Gela, Sicily on June 11, 1932 to Nunsia and Serafino Russo. She grew up in Naples, Italy and then moved to Spokane, Wash-ington in 1955 after marrying her husband of 66 years, Tony Ferrante. Elvira is survived by her husband Tony; three children Tony, Larry, and Jackie, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She will always be best remembered for her generosity and kindness. Many will miss her irresistible cooking, especially her pasta, meatballs, and Christmas cookies. A private family committal service will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. To leave a message of condolence please visit Elvira's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org
