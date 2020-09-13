ELLISON, Elwyn George February 5, 1928 - August 1, 2020 Elwyn (Al) George Ellison passed away on August 1, 2020 at Sullivan Park Care Center. While he was in remission from cancer in several parts of his body, he contracted Covid 19 and passed in his sleep. Born in Racine, Wisconsin, he was preceded in death by his parents, George Edwin Ellison, and Lillian Marie (Nelson) Ellison. He was also the oldest of four brothers and Jim and Duane preceded him. The youngest brother Grant still survives. Al is also survived by his long time friend Mitsue King and his three children, Bruce Ellison, Brian Ellison, and Tamara Collins; his grandson Keiran Collins and granddaughter Rochelle Ellison, and two great-grandchildren Colton McGuire and Mckenzie Ellison. Al enjoyed traveling all over north America as a tour bus driver. In retirement he loved to play with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is missed by all that knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store