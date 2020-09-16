JACOBS, Emilita Besite (Mhilet) Born July 19, 1970 in Antipalo, Philippines to Jesus L. and Policarpia G. Penaflor Besite, Emilita Besite (Mhilet) Jacobs, wife of Craig T. Jacobs, passed away unexpectedly from a Cerebral Hemorage, Wednes-day, September 9, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. The Visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. To read Emilita's obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com
.