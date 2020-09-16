1/2
Emilita Besite (Mhilet) JACOBS
1970 - 2020
JACOBS, Emilita Besite (Mhilet) Born July 19, 1970 in Antipalo, Philippines to Jesus L. and Policarpia G. Penaflor Besite, Emilita Besite (Mhilet) Jacobs, wife of Craig T. Jacobs, passed away unexpectedly from a Cerebral Hemorage, Wednes-day, September 9, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. The Visitation is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home 1315 North Pines Road, Spokane Valley, WA. To read Emilita's obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
18
Rosary
06:30 PM
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
