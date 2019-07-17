Services Thornhill Valley Chapel 1400 South Pines Road Spokane Valley , WA 99206 (509) 924-2211 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 13608 E Belle Terre Ave Spokane , WA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 13608 E Belle Terre Ave Spokane , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Emily JONES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Emily Ann JONES

1976 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email JONES, Emily Ann Born August 24, 1976 - Died July 10, 2019 Emily was born in Mesa, AZ, the fifth child to Bernell Edwards and Marita Brimhall. Born with the voice of an angel, it was clear Emily would sing her way through life. She was a beloved and highly regarded member of choir throughout her junior high and high school years. She excelled academically as well, receiving many awards for her singing and studies. Emily graduated from Mountain View High School in 1994 and started attending Mesa Community College that Fall, studying Vocal Performance. At MCC, Emily not only met her future husband, Dale, but also earned the status of President's List multiple times. She loved performing and was heavily involved in music theatre, in addition to several choirs during college. Emily was invited to perform in countless recitals, as her musical talents were unmatched. In the Fall of 1996, Emily continued her studies at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ, majoring in Music Education. Again, she excelled in her studies and was a beloved member of the Shrine of the Ages Choir. She was honored with the Mel Kinney scholarship for promising choral music education students. Emily and Dale were married in the Mesa LDS Temple on November 24th, 1998. Emily graduated from NAU Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education. They moved to the Phoenix Valley after the school year for student teaching and employment opportunities, where Emily began her teaching career at Sunrise Mountain High School. Most of the choir students she taught during her time at SMHS will attest that Mrs. Jones was their favorite teacher, who tried to help everyone be the best version of themselves. In 2004, Emily gave birth to their first daughter, Melanie Ann, after which the family relocated to San Tan Valley, AZ. She taught K-8 music for one year in the Florence School District before settling into a position in the JO Combs Unified School District. During her time at JO Combs, Emily taught at every elementary school in the district, including classes at all five during one school year. Emily gave birth to their second daughter, Beatrice Ann, in 2007. During this time, she was a valuable member of the Chandler Gilbert Community Choir. In 2013, Emily and her family moved to Spokane Valley, Washington, in an effort to be closer to her husband's family. After substitute teaching for a few years, Emily worked at Trent Elementary in the East Valley School District as a music teacher, during which she was a member of the Spokane Symphony Chorale. As a lifelong, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Emily happily used her God-given talents in singing and teaching to serve others for many years. During the 2018-2019 school year, Emily was the music teacher at Liberty Creek Elementary, in the Central Valley School District. This position and working with her coworkers was a dream come true. Though her health had begun to suffer, she sang briefly with Le Donne in Spokane. Despite her mounting health issues, she attended their winter concert, where the choir performed "Even When He Is Silent," which became a focus of Emily's faith. On April 21st, 2019, Emily was diagnosed with Stage IV Colorectal Cancer. Though initial radiation and chemotherapy treatments showed progress, Emily unexpectedly succumbed to her illness on July 10th, 2019. She is survived by her husband and daughters, as well as her parents, siblings, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She filled the world with honesty, wit, and happiness. Her friends described her as funny, joyful, and steadfast. Emily leaves behind a legacy of wonderfully skilled musicianship; fiercely loyal friendship; thoughtful, compassionate teaching; and deep, eternal love. She will be missed by all. Services will be held on July 22nd, 2019 with a viewing at 10 AM, and funeral service at 11 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 13608 E Belle Terre Ave Spokane WA, 99206, A graveside service will be held at 2 PM at the South Pines Cemetery located at 13126 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane, WA 99206. In addition, a celebration of her life will be held on July 27th at 5 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1455 N. Harris Dr., Mesa, AZ 85203. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 17, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries