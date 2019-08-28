RANDOLPH, Emma Euleda 1923 - 2019 Emma Randolph passed away on August 19, 2019, of natural causes in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 96 years old. She has returned to Spokane, Washington to take her place beside her husband, Walter Henry Randolph, at Fairmount Memorial Park. Emma will be remembered for her creativity, determination and courage and through her beautiful art. She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Randolph (Thomas Krantz), Sally Yorke (Peter Yorke) and Leslie Randolph (Graham Stork), seven grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019