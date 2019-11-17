Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Kuni HARDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARDER, Emma Kuni 1919 - 2019 Emma peacefully passed away November 7, 2019, one week short of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 14, 1919 the last of eight children born to Davis and Kuni Dennler of Juliaetta, ID. Her father died when she was one year of age which left her mother to care for eight children and operate a farm that is still being operated by a nephew today. Emma rode horseback to school each day. After graduating from Juliaetta High School in 1937 she moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business College. She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Lewiston, ID and had many stories to tell about being a switchboard operator. During this time, she met her honey, Hans Harder. They met on a Thursday, had a first date on a Saturday, engaged on Sunday and married six weeks later. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until Hans' death in 2002. Hans served in both the Army and Navy during WWII and always had Emma near him whenever possible. After his discharge they moved to Kahlotus, WA to operate the family Harder Farms. It was while living in Kahlotus that Emma developed a love of the outdoors. During hunting season their home was filled with family and friends from near and far. From Friday night to Sunday night Hans and Emma entertained their company with pleasure. They would get up early to hunt ducks, geese and big game but not before the big country breakfast with famous omelets and apple pancakes. They had a private pond stocked with trout and Emma kept her fishing pole handy to catch "the big one." She loved fishing throughout her years. During the wheat farming and cattle ranching in Kahlotus, Hans and Emma's two daughters were born. In 1960 they moved to Moses Lake where they operated their cattle and hay farm. Emma is survived by daughters Barbara (Kirby) Irvin and Mary (Brooke) Frederick; grandchildren Heather (Doug) Bender, Melissa (Josh) Taylor, Deerdra (Curt) Bash, Capt. Cameron Frederick, and Brandt Frederick; great-grandchildren Clay Click, Hannah Click, Landon Bash, and AndiAnne Bash. The families want to thank Sullivan Park Assisted Living for their kindness, support and care of our Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and to the Hospice House of Spokane South. God bless you. Emma's wishes were, any day after 5 pm, lift your glass and toast with her! At her request no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Spokane South, 367 E. 7th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.

HARDER, Emma Kuni 1919 - 2019 Emma peacefully passed away November 7, 2019, one week short of her 100th birthday. She was born on November 14, 1919 the last of eight children born to Davis and Kuni Dennler of Juliaetta, ID. Her father died when she was one year of age which left her mother to care for eight children and operate a farm that is still being operated by a nephew today. Emma rode horseback to school each day. After graduating from Juliaetta High School in 1937 she moved to Spokane to attend Kinman Business College. She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell in Lewiston, ID and had many stories to tell about being a switchboard operator. During this time, she met her honey, Hans Harder. They met on a Thursday, had a first date on a Saturday, engaged on Sunday and married six weeks later. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage until Hans' death in 2002. Hans served in both the Army and Navy during WWII and always had Emma near him whenever possible. After his discharge they moved to Kahlotus, WA to operate the family Harder Farms. It was while living in Kahlotus that Emma developed a love of the outdoors. During hunting season their home was filled with family and friends from near and far. From Friday night to Sunday night Hans and Emma entertained their company with pleasure. They would get up early to hunt ducks, geese and big game but not before the big country breakfast with famous omelets and apple pancakes. They had a private pond stocked with trout and Emma kept her fishing pole handy to catch "the big one." She loved fishing throughout her years. During the wheat farming and cattle ranching in Kahlotus, Hans and Emma's two daughters were born. In 1960 they moved to Moses Lake where they operated their cattle and hay farm. Emma is survived by daughters Barbara (Kirby) Irvin and Mary (Brooke) Frederick; grandchildren Heather (Doug) Bender, Melissa (Josh) Taylor, Deerdra (Curt) Bash, Capt. Cameron Frederick, and Brandt Frederick; great-grandchildren Clay Click, Hannah Click, Landon Bash, and AndiAnne Bash. The families want to thank Sullivan Park Assisted Living for their kindness, support and care of our Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, and to the Hospice House of Spokane South. God bless you. Emma's wishes were, any day after 5 pm, lift your glass and toast with her! At her request no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Spokane South, 367 E. 7th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close