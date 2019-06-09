GERHAUSER, Emmalyn E. (Age 87) Emmalyn E. Gerhauser went to be with the Lord, June 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Ekalaka, MT to Freda and Matt King June 30,1931. The family soon moved to Plummer, ID. After graduating, she married Lester Gerhauser and lived on the family farm in Fairfield, WA. They started a construction company and together designed and built homes and many commercial structures. Emmalyn was actively involved in the community with Cub Scouts, 4-H, the County Library, and as a Town Council Member, and President of the Spokane Co. Genealogical Group. She was also an officer for the Fairfield Cemetery Association for many years. As a co-founder of the Fairfield Museum, she continued to work many years creating interesting displays. She was an avid reader and a talented writer and storyteller. Many years were enjoyed with her family at their lake cabin with great memories for all. She was a loving mother who treasured her family. With her husband she traveled the U.S. many times, and embarked on several cruises and trips, New Zealand being a favorite. Due to winter weather, they decided to become snowbirds to Arizona. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lester of 64 years. She is survived by their three children, Stephen (Charlene), Stanley (Denise), Cindy (Guy) Williams and many grand and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14th, 2:00 pm at the Fairfield Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be sent to INNOVIA (for Fairfield Cemetery) 421 W. Riverside Ave., Suite #506, Spokane, WA 99201. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook at cheneyfuneral.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019