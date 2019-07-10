BURLEY, Emmett E. Jr. (Age 92) Emmett E. Burley was born May 24, 1927 and died July 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Burley. He is survived by his daughters: Betty Burley-Wolf (husband Gary Wolf) of Liberty Lake and Isabel Crowe (husband Glenn Crowe) of Bellingham, grandchildren: Rebecca Wolf Cristando of Cd'A, (husband Shad Cristando), and Margaret Wolf of Salt Lake City, Utah; Christine Crowe of Spokane, Penelope Gilbreth of Spokane (husband Ryan Gilbreth), Joshua Crowe of Spokane, (wife Bethany Crowe), He has a great-grandson Elijah Gilbreth. Emmett was born in Zanesville, Ohio, serving at West Point in WWII after which he lived in many states before landing in the Spokane Area. In 1964 Emmett decided to take a leap of faith and start his own tile company Quarry Tile Co. After retiring from Quarry Tile, Emmett completed his dream of building his own Scottish highland style golf course in Post Falls, The LINKS Golf Club. Emmett was an avid outdoors-man as well as an incredible golfer. He enjoyed bird hunting, and big game hunting. Emmett shared his love for the outdoors with his family and enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren at Hayden Lake, Idaho. Emmett shared 63 years of his life with his wife Helen Burley who passed in 2015. Emmett will be remembered for his inspiring work ethic, his humorous stories of adventure and his compassion for others. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 4, at 3:00pm at Links Golf Course, Post Falls followed by an informal reception. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to Hutton Settlement.
Published in Spokesman-Review from July 10 to July 14, 2019