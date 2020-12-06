PETTIT, Enid (Tudge) (Age 83) Enid Pettit passed away peacefully November 11, 2020. She was born July 20, 1937 in Farnworth, Lancashire, England to James and Hilda Tudge. She married Ivan "Ike" Lewis Pettit [US Air Force Retired] on March 16, 1957 who preceded her in death in 2001. Enid moved to the United States with her husband and children in 1959 and lived in California, Georgia, Oklahoma, Turkey, Kansas and Germany, all complements of the US Air Force. Enid loved to read insatiably, watch craft shows and Ancient Aliens on TV. She was very talented, loving to draw, sew, knit and card making. She also loved to garden, creating an English garden in her back yard. Enid is survived by her sister and husband Hilda and Paul Freeman; her four children and their spouses, Michael Pettit, Steven (Kim) Pettit, Sandra (Richard) Sollie, and Glen Pettit; grandchildren, Savannah Pettit Diogo, Lauren Pettit Lin, Stephanie Pettit Follett, Spencer Pettit, Brad Sollie, Jennifer Sollie, Hannah Pettit Jankovich; plus five great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews.



