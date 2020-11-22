SMITH, Enza Mae (Tolonen) (Age 91) Enza passed peacefully away on November 18, 2020 at Odessa Memorial Healthcare Center in Odessa, WA. She was born November 10, 1929 to John and Naomi Mills and grew up in Almira, WA graduating from Almira High School in 1947. She is survived by daughter Sharon (Dave) Iverson, Taunya (Michael) VanPevenage, Peyton, Chase, Conner (Kirsten), great-great- granddaughter Hannah; Becky (Colin) Guhlke, Lexi and Palmer; Alyson (Travis) Williams, Lizzie and Jessie; Brenik (Kamie) Iverson, Holden, Leah and Aubrey; son Gary (Terria) Smith, Lauri (Aaron) Reilly, Cole and Piper; Angela Allington, Paige (Kameron) Wartman, Karlee, Evelyn, and Layla; Christine, Andrew and Tyler; Leslie (Brooks) Lzicar, Michael and Liam; son Terry (Linda) Smith, Dusty (Carolyn) Smith, Maddy, Tori and Cameron; Skeeter (Justin) Holder, McKenna and Clay, Ty Smith, Paige; Nick (Brynn) Smith, Luke and Chad; her brother-in-law Don Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband William T. Smith in 2015, brother Bud Tolonen, and mother Naomi Walter. Enza was a devoted Catholic and member of the Good Sam's RV Club. She and Bill farmed and ranched North of Odessa for many years as Smith Brothers. After selling the farm they, along with brother-in-law Ben and wife Betty, moved to Kamiah, Idaho to run an outfitting company packing people into the Selway Wilderness Area, along with brother-in-law Don who remained in Odessa. Many hunting stories have come from their campsites located in the wilderness. Enza and Bill then moved to 7 Bays helping Win Self develop the 7 Bays Marina and housing development. Enza enjoyed spending countless hours relaxing and fishing with her husband on Lake Roosevelt aboard the Willy T. During this time Enza and Bill traveled the northwest playing Bluegrass music and "Jamming" with their many musical friends - Bill playing his mandolin and Enza playing her "doghouse base". Enza was also a talented knitter and crocheter who enjoyed making clothes and afghans for family and friends. A private family inurnment will be held at the Odessa Cemetery. Because of Covid-19, a Celebration of Life Event will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Odessa Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 368 Odessa, WA 99159. Please sign the online guestbook at www.stratefuneralhome.com
. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, DAVENPORT, WA is caring for the Smith family.