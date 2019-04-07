PEFFER, Eric Creighton It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eric Creighton Peffer on March 26th, 2019, in Maui, HI. Eric was the third of Dave and Bitsy Peffer's four boys, born July 26th, 1971. He is survived by his mother and his three brothers, Cory (Linda) of Seattle; Chad (Michelle) of Los Angeles; and Jeff (Keri) of Seattle, as well as his six nieces and nephews, Hadyn, Colton, Nick, Katie, Jillian, and Luke. He graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1990 and attended Washington State University and Eastern Washington University. Eric was an unbelievably caring soul, and he never stopped teaching us what it was to be a family. His 'family' extended well beyond bloodlines and included friendships that spanned the globe. An eccentric blend of strength and creativity, Eric was as at home in a boxing gym as he was in an art studio. He was not only a personal trainer, but also a very talented painter of abstract art, often displaying his creations at local restaurants and galleries. Above all, Eric constantly reminded us to laugh. He had a razor sharp wit, and absolutely loved making people laugh. Through good times and bad, through anything life threw at him, his sense of humor persisted and reminded us that we are all truly blessed. We will miss him tremendously, but we feel relief that he is at peace and with God. Memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 20th at Ball and Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 West Wellesley, Spokane, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eric's name to Spokane Boxing, P.O. Box 21252, Spokane, WA 99202. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary